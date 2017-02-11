By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

An unusual and ongoing local celebration begins today to recognize a photographer who caught something on camera that no one ever had up to the late 19th century.

Wilson Alwyn Bentley of Jericho, Vermont, was allegedly the first to perfect the process of catching snowflakes on black velvet in such a way that their images could be captured before they melted.

Born on Feb. 9, 1865, Bentley became known as Snowflake Bentley because of his prowess with the bellows camera, using – perhaps surprisingly – the same modern techniques as today, despite the technical limitations of the antique equipment. He photographed his first snowflake on January 15, 1885 at the age of twenty.

Now, in recognition of his work with snowflakes, the broadest collection of which is housed by the Jericho Historical Society, the Woodstock Inn & Resort will be hosting a birthday party at its Nordic Center starting today and running through Sunday, Feb. 12.

“I love celebrating birthdays and was charmed that Bentley was born on Feb. 9 – usually such a snowy time,” said Dorothy Wallace-Senft, event organizer and cross-country ski instructor at the Nordic Center. “I was also interested in the fact that he lived in Jericho all his life and found an incredible array of snowflake shapes. And, when he ventured out, eager to find even better ones in far-flung places, he didn’t. Jericho was the best place for snowflake diversity.”

Exhibits opened this morning at 9 a.m. and attendants might be delighted at what they find, including Bentley’s biography, quotes, flyers, and photos as well as prints and paintings by local artists.

“This is going to be all things Snowflake Bentley,” said Wallace-Senft who came up with the idea several years ago in Oregon where she was a volunteer for the National Forest and came across Bentley’s book, Snow Crystals, a monograph illustrated with 2,500 photographs published in 1931, the year of his death.

“In it, he brought the beauty and science of the snowflake to all,” said Wallace-Senft.

His legacy continues in Jericho by the Old Mill Craft Shop, a store in which reproductions of his snowflakes are also sold. Importantly, and in collaboration with George Henry Perkins, professor of natural history at the University of Vermont, Bentley published an article in which he argued that no two snowflakes are alike – popularizing the famous saying.

“He was a pioneer in the field of snow crystals with keen observations and study,” said Wallace-Senft. “His articles and photos are used by anyone who delves into the field.”

At this weekend’s event, visitors can enjoy prints from snowflake photographer Bruce Corbett of Hinesburg; a photo and watercolor paintings of snow scapes from local artist Helen Curtis; snow-related contributions from students at The Barnard Academy; bits and pieces of interest from Japanese scientist Ukichiro Nakaya and modern day snow scientist Kenneth Libbrecht.

“We also hope to have a big screen on a continuous loop showing a charming film about Snowflake Bentley,” said Wallace-Senft. “There’ll be ongoing scavenger hunt and a gingerbread snowflake cookie table for decoration.”

The ballroom in the Nordic Center will be decorated with snowflakes, and on each of the four days, attendants may add their names to a hat to win a snowflake thermometer poster.

In addition, there will be a small snow observation table with a magnifying glass and a special snow -capturing device. Today, at 3 p.m., there will be a snowflake costume contest. “We hope to ski around a bit with them, and then will parade around the ballroom for the judges to judge,” said Wallace-Senft. “We’ll take photos and give out certificates and have fabulous prizes.”

Immediately after the costume contest, there will be a snowflake cake candle lighting, blowing out and eating along with snow ice cream making and eating.

The exhibit, scavenger hunt and poster raffle will be ongoing from today to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for a brief hiatus on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. when a group needs the ballroom for an event, Wallace-Senft related.

“Bentley was an amazing man,” she said. “Sadly, walking home in a blizzard two days before Christmas in 1931, he caught pneumonia and died. What a life, right? So totally consumed by snowflakes. And this passion of his gave all of us such a gift.”

This article first appeared in the February 9, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.