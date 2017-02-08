WILDER — Funeral services were held at the Knight Funeral Home on Feb. 7 for Jane Dickerson, 80, who died Feb. 3 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She fell while clearing snow at her home and succumbed to her injuries two days later. Burial will be in the spring in the Hartford Cemetery.

She was born May 7, 1936 in Hanover, New Hampshire, daughter of Roy and Odalite (Chesley) Blanchard.

Jane attended schools in Claremont and Windsor and graduated from Hartford High School Class of 1954.

She was married to Rodney Dickerson Oct. 15, 1955 in West Lebanon, New Hampshire and they made their home in Wilder.

Jane’s first career (and highest priority) was raising their five children and she was very good at it. Jane was very artistic and creative and was well known for her beautiful wedding cakes. After her family was grown she began working in the dietary department at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Hanover and later worked leading activities for residents at Brookside Nursing Home until her retirement.

Jane was an avid Red Sox fan and was deeply disappointed when Big Papi retired. She enjoyed painting, playing cards and spending time with her many friends. She loved the holidays, dressing in handmade costumes for Easter and Halloween, and her ice cream social on July 4th was not to be missed. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and they loved visiting her house, even on the rare occasion when she hadn’t just baked them cookies or their favorite cake. If she sounds like the grandmother you wish you had, then you are beginning to get the picture.

Jane leaves her children, James Dickerson and his wife Lori of Hartford, Jeff Dickerson and his wife Brooke of Atlanta, Georgia, Kathryn Dow and her husband Bill of Quechee, and Linda Huntoon and her husband Neal of Springfield, New Hampshire; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; a sister Betty McKenney of Hartford; step-sister Connie Fish of Leominster, Massachusetts; sister-in-law Ingrid Merritt in Connecticut; and brother Tom Chesley of Claremont, New Hampshire; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rodney, in 1995; as well as a daughter Mary Ellen Dickerson; a sister Anna LaMott; and a brother Edward Blanchard.

Those who choose to send flowers or make a donation may do so if they wish – Jane was not the type of person to tell you what to do.

