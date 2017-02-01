SANTA MONICA, California — Devoted husband and father, renowned law professor and arbitrator, John “Jack” Packard McCrory passed away on Jan. 17, two weeks after his 84th birthday, of natural causes.The son of Raymond John McCrory and Mabel Packard McCrory, Jack was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Jan. 1, 1933.He graduated from high school in 1951 and attended UW-Madison, graduating with a degree in sociology in 1955. He then served in the US Army as a commissioned officer with the Military Police from 1955-1957, stationed in Germany.Jack met his wife, Suzanne “Mitzi” Arnold, in college. During Mitzi’s two-week vacation to Germany in 1956 they decided to elope, marrying in Mannheim on Oct. 4, 1956. They remained in Germany until the end of Jack’s service in 1957. They raised five children, who have given them nine grandchildren, and celebrated their 60th anniversary last year.Jack graduated from UW-Madison Law School in 1960 and began a long and successful law career as an attorney, law professor, arbitrator, and international expert in the field of Alternative Dispute Resolution. The bulk of his career was spent at Vermont Law School in South Royalton serving 27 years (1975-2001) on its faculty and administration. Jack then served 13 years (2001-2013) at the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution, Pepperdine University, in Malibu, California. His colleagues and students benefitted from Jack’s expertise, leadership, mentorship, and generous nature; many also remember his sense of humor and the rubber band guns hidden strategically around his office at Vermont Law School. As a visiting professor, Jack was able to travel to many countries – often with family in tow – teaching and researching ADR internationally while embracing the cultures, concerns, and camaraderie of the many friends and acquaintances made along the way.Jack and Mitzi were avid explorers in their spare time as well, travelling throughout North America, and to Europe, Africa, Australia, and Asia, visiting over 25 countries. Fond memories recall many trans-American adventures in a VW campervan full of unruly offspring and a stern but loving captain. After moving to California, Jack and Mitzi continued to embark on annual road trips to Vermont to visit their children and grandchildren.He is survived by his sister, Marilyn McCrory Dawson; his wife, Suzanne “Mitzi” McCrory; five children Kelley, Lisa, John R., Patricia, and Michael; and nine grandchildren.Jack was predeceased by two brothers, Raymond J McCrory and Darrell P McCrory.Jack’s family has prepared an online memorial at LEGACY.COM (http://tinyurl.com/JackMemorial).In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Homeboy Industries (http://www.homeboyindustries.org/) of Los Angeles, California.

This obituary will also appear in the February 2, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.