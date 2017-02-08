A Mass of Christian burial was held Feb. 7 at Our Lady of the Snows Church, South Street, Woodstock for Margaret “Peg” Francis Dodd Maynes, 89, who died Feb. 4 surrounded by family at The Woodstock Terrace.Peg was born in New York City, the daughter of Charles John and May Belton Dodd.She was raised in New York City and graduated from St. Catherine’s of Sienna Grammar School. At the onset of World War II, she moved with her parents to Woodstock Vermont and graduated from Woodstock High School in 1945.After World War II, the family returned to New York City and Peg pursued a career in fashion. She was a buyer and model for B. Altman and Company in Manhattan.During high school, Peg was introduced to her future husband by her best friend Mary Maynes Maxham. After a long distance courtship they married in Woodstock in 1950.For a time, Peg and her husband, Jim owned and operated the Barnard General Store. After raising her children, she continued her interest in fashion by working for a number of retail stores including MacHughs Inc., Town and Country, Clover Gift Shop, the Linen Closet and Scotland by the Yard.Peg was a long-standing member of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, an active member of St. Anne’s Club, its Sunshine Committee and the Red Hat Society.Peg was a wonderful lady who had a positive outlook on life and the ability to make all she knew feel special. She had a sincere interest in everyone she met. Nothing pleased her more than spending time with her family and friends, including several trips to Ireland and winters in North Myrtle Beach with her in laws and close friends.We love and miss you mom!She is survived by her son Kevin Maynes and fiancé Toni Brown of Texas; her daughter, Mary Koury of New Hampshire, and her daughter Jane and husband Stephen Johnson of Connecticut; sister-in-law Harriet Maynes of Windsor; and many, many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers Thomas and Charles Dodd; husband James H. Maynes; and their son Dennis M. Maynes.The family cannot praise enough the decades of care by Dr. Steven Smith and his associates at the Ottauquechee Health Center. We would also like to convey a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Woodstock Terrace for their compassion and care.In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Edwin Thompson Senior Center, Woodstock, the Bugbee Senior Center in White River Jct, or the Vermont Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association, at www.parkinsonsvt.org.Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com.

This obituary will also appear in the February 9, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.