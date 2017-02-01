EAST BARNARD – A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held in the summer of 2017 for Marjorie V. Castimore, 97, who passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 20.Marjorie was born Dec. 2, 1919 in Brooklyn, New York to Godfrey and Irma (Gillespie) Hammond.She grew up and was educated in Scarsdale, New York, where she met her future husband, William T. Castimore. They were married after attending college and spent time in Oklahoma and Texas while William served as a flight instructor in the Army during World War II.They raised their four children in Yonkers, New York and then in Pleasantville New York. In 1976 they moved to East Barnard, where Marjorie enjoyed a very rich and active life fulfilling a childhood dream of living in the country. She was an avid reader and devoted gardener. She volunteered at the Norman Williams Library in Woodstock, and at Planned Parenthood in White River Junction and was a member of the East Barnard Community Club.Marjorie is survived by three daughters: Patricia V. Castimore of Hastings on Hudson, New York, Marjorie S Castimore of Holliston, Massachusetts and Anne Castimore-Patton of Havertown, Pennsylvania; and a son, Thomas G. Castimore of Brooklyn, New York; four grandchildren: Georgia Brian, Wendy Wedel, William S. Fleming and Will Patto; three great-grandchildren: Ava, Zoe and Ashlyn; three brothers: Robert Hammond, William Hammond, and Philip Hammond, and 11 nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband, William, who died November 15, 1976; and a brother Donald Hammond.The Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct., VT assisted with arrangements.Condolences may be expressed to her family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com

