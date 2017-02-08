HARTLAND — A memorial service will be held Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Windsor for Marjorie S. Shepard, 86, who went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 28, at Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor. Norwich University Chaplain Reverend William Wick, a longtime family friend, will officiate. A private family burial will be held later in the springtime in the Hartland Village Cemetery.

She was born Sept. 14, 1930, in Waltham, Massachusetts, daughter of Frederick Arlington and Vivian Gertrude (Dunham) Sabean.

Shortly after her birth she and her family moved to her father’s hometown of South Range, Nova Scotia, for her childhood years. After returning to Massachusetts she attended Lowell High School.

Marge met the love of her life, Stuart Shepard, at a square dance in Massachusetts in 1950. Soon after, Stuart entered the armed services where he served during the Korean War. They were very much taken with each other and wrote letters continually throughout his deployment. They were married Oct. 26, 1952, shortly after he returned home. Stuart and Marjorie made their home in Stuart’s hometown of Hartland where they lived their entire married lives.

Marjorie, while busy raising their six children, was also the secretary and bookkeeper for Stuart and Roger’s (her brother-in-law) construction business, Shepard Construction. She and Stuart also provided a great opportunity at home for their children to earn money and build a responsible work ethic through 20 years of strawberry farming at Shep’s Berry Patch.

Stuart and Marjorie were devoted members of Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Windsor. Her dedication to the church led her to serve as the financial secretary, treasurer and on the mission’s committee for many years. She was also an active member of the Christian Women’s Club of the Upper Valley. Her life exemplified her deep faith in Jesus Christ.

Marjorie will always be remembered for her generosity and hospitality, frequently inviting church friends and guests home for Sunday dinner. She always put others first whether she was helping her husband, caring for their children, busy tending to the home or serving others in her community. She also enjoyed reading and knitting. She and Stuart took many trips to her childhood hometown in Nova Scotia and across the United States to visit friends and family.

Marjorie gracefully endured the trials of Parkinson’s Disease for over 20 years. She was never one to complain about her illness regardless of its effect on her daily life. She was active in the local Parkinson’s support group and fundraising events.

She was predeceased after 55 years of marriage by her beloved and devoted husband, Stuart, on May 18, 2008 and by two infant siblings: a brother, Murray, and a sister, Marlene.

She is survived by four sons and two daughters: Flora Jean O’Hara and her husband, Mark, of Graniteville and sons: Matthew, Travis (Heaven); Fred S. Shepard and his wife, Madina, of Tucson, Arizona and children: David, Shane, Mark, Julie; David I. Shepard and his wife, Donna, of Hartland, and children: Susan, Sarah (Bob), Sophie, Sara (Kyle), Amy, Jessica (Tyler); Kevin S. Shepard and his wife, Deborah, of Hartland, and daughters: Heidi (Dylan), Brooke; Mark I. Shepard and his wife, Rebecca, of Rustburg, Virginia, and sons: Isaac, Caleb, Zachary, Samuel; and Deanna S. Farrell and her husband, Kevin, of Hartland, and children: Kara, Adam (Blaire), and Jesse; 23 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Sean, Kaitlyn, Dillon, Adam, Leah, Jacob, Avery, DJ, Harley, Adelaide, Liam, Lyndon, Chase, Natalie, Jayson, Gage, Owen, Charlotte, Bailey, Austin, Bronson and Gwenyth; four sisters: Mildred Whitney of Tucson, Arizona; Minerva Rieger of Dowling Park, Florida; Melda Prescott of North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Myrtle (Bill) Walkden of Taunton, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research (Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163) or Trinity Evangelical Free Church (PO Box 462, 44 Main Street, Windsor, Vt. 05089).

