Staff Report

No injuries were reported from a single-vehicle accident involving a Dead River Company truck on Tuesday evening, amid snow-covered road conditions on Route 12 in Woodstock near Gully Road.

State Police Troopers responded to the accident at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday and made contact with the operator, Kevin Welch, 31, of White River Junction.

Welch was operating a fully-loaded fuel truck owned by the Dead River Company, according to State Police. Investigation revealed that Welch was traveling north on Route 12 when the truck drifted off the east side of the roadway, which caused it to roll onto the passenger side. The vehicle sustained moderate damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, police said, and no fuel was spilled due to the accident.