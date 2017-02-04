By Gareth Henderson, Standard Staff

Woodstock Village will have a parking-meter enforcement moratorium until Feb. 17, Police Chief Robbie Blish confirmed Friday.

This means that no tickets will be given for non-payment of parking meters during that time, effectively resulting in free parking in metered spaces.

However, the two-hour limit on Elm Street’s non-metered spaces is still in force.

Blish said Woodstock’s new “smart” parking meters are now fully functional, after Woodstock was accidentally sent the wrong units for the parking meters. However, the parking meter posts still need to be shortened, so that all people are able to clearly read the meter displays, he said.

Blish explained that Village Trustees have decided to move the 30-day April parking-enforcement moratorium to now, and that moratorium will end on Feb. 17. The chief said this will allow enough time to have the parking-meter posts shortened. The goal is to have that work completed by Feb. 17.

Blish noted that the meters will still be able to take credit card payments, since they are now working properly. He said that, although there have been such requests in the past, no refunds can be given if someone pays the meter during the moratorium.

Blish said Friday he didn’t have an exact figure yet on how much village revenue has been lost recently due to last month’s parking-meter mix-up.

The new parking meters are leased from the California-based company IPS.