The 16th annual Ice Fishing Derby held at Dewey’s Pond is Quechee was held on Saturday, January 28. The derby held for kids under age 14 offered prizes and awards for a variety of categories in three age groups. Categories included biggest fish, youngest angler, first and last fish recorded and best dressed angler.

