The Mt Dew Vertical Challenge is an event hosted by Suicide Six ski area in Pomfret. Activities on the ground and races on the mountain filled that afternoon full of fun, entertainment and prizes.

Rick Russell Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the February 2, 2017 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here