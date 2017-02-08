Forty-five minutes of play and the freshman goalie Henry Greene skated off the ice after having stopped 28 shots, and having recording his first-ever varsity shut-out. The Wasps had blanked Colchester 3-0 at the Union Arena on Saturday, February 4…. read the story (click here) or pick up a paper on newsstands.

Rick Russell Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the February 9, 2017 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here