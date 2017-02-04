Leanne Chynoweth has been working on details for an alumni 75th celebration in June of 2017. The following has been posted by Leanne on Alumni’s Facebook: “June 10 2017 is the 75th anniversary of our Alumni traditions in Woodstock. To celebrate this event we are having a BBQ from 4-7 p.m. and a dance from 7-11 p.m. at Suicide Six! Price of the evening is $26 per person, plus cash bar.

This gets you dinner cooked by the Woodstock Inn staff of green salad, pasta salad, burgers and hot dogs with lots of fixings, watermelon, chips, and cookies/brownies and the dance; planning for a fire pit to hang around. Reservations are encouraged so we can have a head count by May 1. So as you’re planning your reunion please share this info with your classmates.

More to follow as we get closer but wanted to get the word out for your planning purposes.

Contact Leanne Chynoweth to make reservations: 457-3454.