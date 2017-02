There is a winter weather advisory in effect, according to the National Weather Service, for Windsor County starting at noon on Tuesday and continuing until 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Snow, sleet and freeing rain is expected with accumulation of 1 to 3 inches of snow mixed with ice.

Hazardous travel on roadways and isolated power outages possible. Winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.