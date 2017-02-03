By David Miles, Sports Correspondent

Snowboarders from all over the northeast come to Carinthia at Mt.

Snow. With its huge 60 to 70 foot jumps and its fun and unique features, it is a popular place for boarders of all stripes.

“Carinthia is the mecca for boarders in Vermont,” said WUHS Snowboarding Coach Dave Bloch. “It is the end all, be all.” Given that it brought out the best in many of the high school teams that competed there Monday, including Woodstock.

Burr & Burton won both the boys’ and the girls’ competition, but WUHS was right behind in second place both times.

Evan Bloch won the boys’ event with an outstanding performance. One of the coaches at the top who scored the event gave him a 700 score. “Throwing a seven,” in boarder parlance, is a rare feat and certainly a highlight of the day for WUHS.

Another Wasp highlight was Micah Cole placing 13th. “That was a nice surprise for us,” said Bloch, noting that most of Cole’s finishes have been further down in the field. Freshman Gabe Bango claimed 19th place and Even Hotchkiss 21st out of a field of over 50 competitors.

Britney Poljacik finished 4th in the girls’ field. In the subjective part of the scoring, there was talk that the Rutland girl who finished 5th was better than the top couple of racers in the field. If that were true, Bloch wondered, “then how much higher should Britney have placed”?

Rose O’Brien had an excellent first run to claim 9th place. Her second one was much more painful as she crashed and landed on both knees.

MacKenzie Dalton also had a good 13th place finish for the girls.

This article first appeared in the February 2, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.