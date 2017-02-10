By Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

When selectman Tim Johnson read a notice from the state Legislature to the Barnard Board of Civil Authority announcing a new same-day voter registration law, he thought, “What sane person would think this is a good idea?”

The law allows any U. S. citizen over 18 who completes an application indicating residency in a Vermont town and willing to swear to the truthfulness of an application, can vote in local and state elections that very day. The 2017 Town Meeting elections will be the first in which the new law applies.

“It’s a matter of accountability,” Johnson said. “No one here wants to practice voter suppression – I just think it’s ridiculous not to have a deadline for registering and a requirement to provide some proof of eligibility. It just makes good sense.”

Hartland Town Clerk Clyde Jenne said, “I guess town clerks will have to take classes in recognizing false driver’s licenses,” adding that some clerks are adding help for the day to handle the extra registration work.

Is the town clerk required to see a driver’s license or some other document to prove residency?

According to Will Senning, director of elections in the Office of the Secretary of State, beyond the application to register and signing the oath, “The law specifically prohibits the clerk from requesting additional information or documentation.”

Senning explained that Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos’ website, which says a driver’s license or last four digits of a person’s Social Security number is required to register “only applies to persons either registering in Vermont for the first time, or registering to vote by mail.”

Jenne wonders why, then, the registration application asks for a driver’s license number or four digits of a Social Security number. There seems to be a lot of confusion among town officials.

Vermont is the fifteenth state to adopt same-day registration legislation – Connecticut, Maine, and New Hampshire are the only other New England states to do so.

According to Condos’ website, same-day registration was inspired by the number of people eligible and wanting to vote but who missed the registration deadline.

The definition of residency is broad. Military personnel stationed away from town, people in retirement homes, veterans’ or other hospitals or prisons outside of town, people living overseas and students can register online if they are not going to be in town on Town Meeting day. Homeless people are eligible to vote if they consider the town in which they are voting their principle residence.

One of the application blanks asks for previous residences – they are notified to remove the voter from their checklist.

Given time, the town clerk is meant to review a registrant’s application, and refer any questionable entries to the Board of Civil Authority for final determination. A voter is notified in writing whether he is added to the checklist or eligibility has been denied and why. A rejected voter can appeal a denial in court at no cost.

Johnson is concerned that fraudulent voters may elect a local official by a few illegitimate votes. Small town elections are occasionally decided by a handful of ballots, so Johnson’s suggestion isn’t preposterous.

Senning said all same-day voters will be “flagged as ‘Election Day Registrations’”. The automated election management system in Montpelier will audit the list for people voting in more than one jurisdiction. After review of the data, if there is an indication of fraud, Senning said, it will be referred to the Attorney General’s office for investigation.

Fines of up to $10,000 and/or prison time up to 15 years are penalties for voter fraud.

Individual voters who feel they have credible evidence of fraud can petition Superior Court within 15 days of Election Day. The Court can order a new election if claims are found valid.

Johnson is concerned about the extra burden the law puts on town clerks and their employees. Same-day registrations and the additional number of early voting and absentee ballots require more hours and hard work by town officials.

“It really puts a strain on a small town’s time and resources,” Johnson said. Clyde Jenne agreed.

“Same-Day Registration is a very serious task that town clerks will take seriously,” he said. “It’s an open-door policy without the time to check residency.”

Jenne feels, like Johnson, that voters have plenty of time to take responsibility for their registration. “There is a minimum of 30-day notice before any election.”

Although voter fraud kept coming up during the recent election cycle, Senning said, “We are not aware of any documented cases of voter fraud in Vermont.”

This article first appeared in the February 2, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.