A suspicious fire gutted the Circle K store on Route 131 near Exit 8 in Ascutney early Wednesday morning. The Ascutney Fire Department responded at about 2:30 a.m. The store was closed at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation. Any person with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police BCI Division, Vermont State Police Arson Investigator Division or the Weathersfield Police Department.

Mutual Aid Departments from Golden Cross Ambulance, Weathersfield Fire, Hartland Fire, Reading Fire, Windsor Fire, West Windsor Fire, Springfield Fire, Claremont Fire and Cornish Fire responded to assist at the scene.