What a Catch

Top Stories

Hartland Fire Closes Tracks

by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

Many Skeptical About School Spending Freeze

by Gareth Henderson, Standard Staff

Some Question New Voter Registration Law

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Beloved Pastor Retiring After Years of Leadership

by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

Town Projects Tax Rate, Orders New Fire Truck

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

U.S. Looks to Expand Conte Wildlife Refuge in Vt.

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Barnard Board Ok’s Budget, Progresses On Fire House

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Route 4 Carjacker Sentenced to Death for Murders

by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

WUHS Girls’ Hockey Bounces Back With 2-1 Win

by David Miles, Sports Correspondent

Alpine Teams Stay Strong at Home

by David Miles, Sports Correspondent

Snowboarding Teams Place Second at Mt. Snow

by David Miles, Sports Correspondent

PHOTO GALLERIES

Barnard Vol. Fire Department, Spaghetti Dinner

The annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser for the Barnard Volunteer Fire Department was held at the Barnard Town Hall on Saturday, January 21.

WUHS Boys Basketball vs MSJ

The Woodstock Union High School boys basketball team took on MSJ. The Wasps lost 64-52.

Vertical Challenge at Suicide Six

The Mt Dew Vertical Challenge is an event hosted by Suicide Six ski area in Pomfret.

Ice Fishing Derby on Dewey’s Pond The 16th annual Ice Fishing Derby held at Dewey’s Pond is Quechee was held on Saturday, January 28.

Yoh Theater Presents ‘Into the Woods’

The Woodstock Union Middle School students performed “Into the Woods, Jr.” a lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.

WUHS Alpine Skiing at Suicide Six

The Woodstock Union High School alpine skiing team competed at Suicide Six ski area.

Week #3 Winter Photo Contest Entries

The Vermont Standard Winter Photo Contest is now in week #3. Here are all the submissions, some of which were not printed in this week’s Standard as space is limited.