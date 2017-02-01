Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
What a Catch
Top Stories
Hartland Fire Closes Tracks
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
Many Skeptical About School Spending Freeze
by Gareth Henderson, Standard Staff
Some Question New Voter Registration Law
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Beloved Pastor Retiring After Years of Leadership
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Town Projects Tax Rate, Orders New Fire Truck
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
U.S. Looks to Expand Conte Wildlife Refuge in Vt.
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Barnard Board Ok’s Budget, Progresses On Fire House
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Route 4 Carjacker Sentenced to Death for Murders
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
WUHS Girls’ Hockey Bounces Back With 2-1 Win
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
Alpine Teams Stay Strong at Home
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
Snowboarding Teams Place Second at Mt. Snow
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
OBITUARIES
Bonnie Potwin
John McCrory
Marjorie Castimore
Martha Thorne
Monique van de Ven
Walter Gilbert
Wayne Ballou 84
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
Barnard Vol. Fire Department, Spaghetti Dinner
The annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser for the Barnard Volunteer Fire Department was held at the Barnard Town Hall on Saturday, January 21.
WUHS Boys Basketball vs MSJ
The Woodstock Union High School boys basketball team took on MSJ. The Wasps lost 64-52.
Vertical Challenge at Suicide Six
The Mt Dew Vertical Challenge is an event hosted by Suicide Six ski area in Pomfret.
Ice Fishing Derby on Dewey’s Pond The 16th annual Ice Fishing Derby held at Dewey’s Pond is Quechee was held on Saturday, January 28.
Yoh Theater Presents ‘Into the Woods’
The Woodstock Union Middle School students performed “Into the Woods, Jr.” a lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.
WUHS Alpine Skiing at Suicide Six
The Woodstock Union High School alpine skiing team competed at Suicide Six ski area.
Week #3 Winter Photo Contest Entries
The Vermont Standard Winter Photo Contest is now in week #3. Here are all the submissions, some of which were not printed in this week’s Standard as space is limited.