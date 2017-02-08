Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
Old Lodge Comin’ Down
Top Stories
WUHS Grad Fought Trump’s Ban – And Won
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Pomfret Weights Town Hall Work
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
East End’s Stone House is No More
by Bryanna Allen, Standard Correspondent
Yankee Bookshop Under New Ownership
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Local Group Joins Antarctic Adventure
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Woodstock Rotary Donates over $34K at Night of Giving
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
State Project on 100A Raises Questions
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Event Celebrates Legacy of Snowflake Bentley
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Klondike Derby Features Outdoor Survival Skills
by Rick Russell, Standard Correspondent
Green Living: The True Cost of Local Food: Why are Local, Grass-Fed Burgers More Expensive?
by Rachael Carter, for the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund
Woodstock Boys’ Hockey Blanks Colchester 3-0
by George Calver, Standard Correspondent
Girls Basketball Edges Bellows Falls
by George Calver, Standard Correspondent
WUHS Girls Hockey Tops North Country
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
OBITUARIES
Ed McGee
Jane Dickerson
Margaret Maynes
Marjorie Shepard
Willard ‘Bill’ Hatch
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
Mt Ascutney Base Lodge Demolition
The fire destroyed Mt. Ascutney base lodge was being demolished and removed more than a year after the fire.
Week #4 Winter Photo Contest Entries
The Vermont Standard Winter Photo Contest is now in week #3. Here are all the submissions, some of which were not printed in this week’s Standard as space is limited.
Rotary Night of Giving
The Woodstock Rotary Club hosted an evening of celebration to all the recipient of assistance from the rotary. Groups talked about what the monetary award meant to them and their organization.
UV Waldorf Valentine Making
The Upper Valley Waldorf School in Quechee hosted a Valentine making event open to the public.
Snowshoe ‘Face Race’ at Suicide Six
The second annual Tubbs Snowshoes “Face Race” up Suicide’s Six famous black diamond trail “The Face” and return down “Easy Mile” was held on Saturday February 4.
Woodstock Boy Scouts Klondike Derby
The Woodstock boy scouts troop #220 participated in the Klondike Derby in Windsor.
Boys Hockey vs Colchester
The Woodstock boys took to the ice on Saturday against Colchester and walked away with a 3-0 shut-out with freshman goalie Henry Greene between the pipes with 28 saves.