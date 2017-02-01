FORTY FORT, Massachusetts — A Mass of Christian burial was held Feb. 1 at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish, Kingston, Massachusetts for Walter Jacob Gilbert, who died peacefully on Jan. 28, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Father Chmil, officiated. Interment was held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hanover Township, following the Mass.

Walter was born in Hartland on July 3, 1928 son of the late Walter and Charlotte Gilbert.

He graduated from Windsor High School in 1947. After high school, Walter graduated with a degree in agriculture from Kansas State University in 1951. Walter then served in the U.S. Air Force Stationed at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma from 1951-1955.

He then went to complete his master’s degree in health science at Oklahoma University in 1956. Upon graduation, Walter worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the division of Department of Environmental Resources and he retired after a thirty-year career in 1986.

He is survived by three sons, Walter J. Gilbert, Luzerne; Allan and his wife, Eve Marie, Athens; and James and his wife, Sharon, Dallas; two daughters, Denise and her husband, Victor Mosca, Trucksville; and Maureen, Forty Fort; five grandchildren, Mark, Kevin, Chyna, Andrea and Mia; as well his loving and loyal cat, Kellie.

Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Gilbert, of 52 years of marriage, who passed away in May, 2010; an infant daughter, Diane, who passed away in July, 1961; as well as two sisters, Persis Stillson and Pauline French, both of Vermont.

The family would like to thank Angel, Joyce, Susan, Rob, Dr. Arthur Myer and the staff at Erwine Home Health Care who took loving care of our dad. We are forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612 or SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Go Wildcats! Boomer Sooner!

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

This obituary will also appear in the February 2, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

