QUECHEE — There will be no public services per his request for Wayne M. Ballou, 84, who died Jan. 24, at his home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. A private burial will be held in the Christian Street Cemetery at a later date.

The Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction assisted with arrangements.

This obituary will also appear in the February 2, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

