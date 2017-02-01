Week #3 Winter Photo Contest Entries

The Vermont StandardPhoto GalleriesWeek #3 Winter Photo Contest Entries

Posted date: Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 In: Photo Galleries, Photo Slider One Comment

The Vermont Standard Winter Photo Contest is now in week #3. Here are all the submissions, some of which were not printed in this week’s Standard as space is limited.

To send in your entries for week #4, deadline is Friday, February 3 at 5 p.m. and for the final week, #5, deadline is Friday, February 10 at 5 p.m. Email editor@thevermontstandard.com Click here for complete details.

The week three winner is Samuel M. Purvis, IV of Woodstock with a photo looking down Elm Street in Woodstock.

