SOUTH ROYALTON — A graveside memorial service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in South Royalton in May for Willard F. “Bill” Hatch, 58, of South Royalton, who died Feb. 2 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. There are no calling hours.

Bill was born July 2, 1958 in Barre, son of Willard and Doreen (Morey) Hatch Sr. He was raised in Chelsea, and moved to South Royalton in 1989. In high school, Bill had worked for farms and sugaring operations. He then had worked for Joe Edwards Electrical, Farnham Brothers Roofing, Matt Boles Roofing, Tim Pins Contracting, Windsor County Feeds, TH Roofing, as a self employed roofing contractor, and for HEB Manufacturing in Chelsea. He was a member of the Chelsea Fish and Game Club, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, the Boston Red Sox, and rebuilding jeeps and most recently a Massey Ferguson Tractor.

Survivors include his wife Judy Hatch of South Royalton; two step-daughters Jessie Wright of White River Junction, and Kirby Craven and husband, D.J. of South Royalton; ex-wife Diana “Dee” Melvin of Chelsea; two brothers, Ted Hatch and wife Nancy of Chelsea and Florida, and Paul Hatch of Sturbridge, Massachusetts; four sisters, Cindy Kennedy and husband, Jim of Tavares, Florida, Paula Spinella of South Royalton, Carol Rymut and husband Henry and Linda Benson and husband Michael, all of Leesburg, Florida; six grandchildren; an uncle, several aunts, nieces and nephews.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Chelsea Fish and Game Club.

Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.

This obituary will also appear in the February 9, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

