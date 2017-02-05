HARTLAND – Windsor County Partners is entering its 5th Decade of building healthy communities through youth mentoring. Since its establishment in 1974, Windsor County Partners (WCP) has provided mentors for more than 1,400 young people. WCP is hosting a family-friendly community event to for its mentoring partnerships and the public.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, comedians from Valley Improv will present a benefit show for WCP at the Damon Hall at Three Corners in Hartland (1 Quechee Road). The Comedy Players perform live comedy for all ages, using on-the-spot audience suggestions. The Players delight in asking audience volunteers to participate in some of the comedy routines The show will be preceded by a delicious dinner, including salad and desserts. This family-friendly evening starts with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the show at 7. Dinner is $10 for teens and adults, $5 for children 5 and up. Tickets can be purchased at the door. The show is by donation. For any questions, call 802-674-5101 or email windsorcm@outlook.com.

For more information, visit the WCP Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wcpartners.