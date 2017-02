There is a winter storm watch from 7 a.m. Sunday, February 12 until 7 p.m. on Monday, February 13, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snowfall is expected with accumulations from 6 to 10 inches of snow mainly Sunday evening to early Monday morning.

Winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures in the high 20s to low 30s.