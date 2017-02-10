By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

Just past its 80th birthday, the oldest continuously operated independent bookstore in Vermont is now under new ownership.

Serving Woodstock and the Upper Valley, the Yankee Bookshop, located on Central Street, will now rest in the hands of Michael DeSanto, Renee Reiner, Kari Meutsch, and Kristian Preylowski.

DeSanto and Reiner are the owners of Phoenix Books in Burlington, Essex, Rutland and Misty Valley Books in Chester.

“Our Phoenix Books team, and Kari and Kristian together, look forward to offering Woodstock the continued presence of a locally owned, bricks-and-mortar bookshop that honors the traditions carried on by Susan (Morgan) and other owners,” said DeSanto.

Meutsch and Preylowsky, who have close to 20 years experience in bookselling between the two of them, will be moving to Woodstock to run the shop.

“We are thrilled and excited to be moving to such a vibrant, beautiful community,” said Kari. “We’re eager to get to know our new neighbors and to rise to all the challenges and opportunities that bookselling, or operating a small business, is sure to present.”

When DeSanto and the other investors heard that the shop was for sale, DeSanto related that, because the Yankee Bookshop is a “unique institution,” they knew they “wanted to do everything we could to make sure that it continues to thrive.”

“We believe that local, bricks-and mortar bookshops offer something very important to a community – a physical place to go to discover and exchange ideas, to have conversations with neighbors, and to gather as community members,” said DeSanto. “We’re dedicated to doing our best to ensure the vitality of local bookshops in Vermont.”

Meanwhile, the collection of outstanding literary publications, current best sellers, greeting cards, and international authors has been overseen for the last 15 years by owner and steward Susan Morgan who purchased the business then from former local resident Rhoda Teagle.

“I’d been involved in the business since 1984 doing the payroll and accounts payable, and, when it was to be sold, I felt buying it was the next step,” said Morgan. “I didn’t buy it simply because I’m passionate about books but because I felt the shop needed someone who was willing to put their heart and soul and elbow grease into its continued operation. I couldn’t imagine Woodstock without its bookshop.”

At the time, local resident Ted Staples managed the shop and agreed to give Morgan a crash course in bookshop retail and daily operations.

“I hit the floor running,” said Morgan. “Telling myself again and again that ‘this is not rocket science’, I learned a lot over the next year. I’m still learning.”

Jane Curtis, who once owned the Yankee Bookshop, reflected on the store’s history.

“My husband, Will, and I bought the bookstore a long, long time ago,” Curtis said. “He offered $100 for it. Will ran the business and I stocked the books. It was a great success. Now it’s become one of the best bookstores in New England. Susan has done a wonderful job, and I wish the new owners all the good fun and hard work that it will bring.”

Supporting an “incredibly diverse” community of citizens and visitors whose reading habits tend to be different than the typical ‘big box’ buyer, the Yankee Bookshop receives daily, sometimes hourly, compliments about its environment and inventory, Morgan related.

“I’m not exaggerating,” she said. “Thousands of our customers and patrons have found titles here that they would never have found elsewhere. We’re all pretty proud of these compliments.”

Every independent bookshop is unique, Morgan noted. They all reflect the personality and interests of its owner and its team of booksellers.

“My belief is that all independent bookstores have a responsibility to provide an opportunity for anyone to learn something new,” she said. “Regardless of its category, almost every book will expand the knowledge of its reader. Books don’t break. They last for years. They become good friends. We revisit them years after first read. We share our reading experiences by sharing our books. Then, if we’re lucky, we get to share our thoughts about what we read.”

The special characteristic of the Yankee Bookshop, Morgan explained, is not only because it is one of the oldest in New England, but that it lies in one of the most beautiful villages in the country.

Customers and patrons range from Woodstock residents and the surrounding area to those who visit from all over the world – little ones included.

“Their children know exactly where they can find the book they’re looking for, and I believe some of the kids feel at home here,” said Morgan.

The steady stream of customers has only been partially interrupted by the internet, Morgan said.

“It had a minor impact when it was first new and exciting,” said Morgan. “I think once people discovered how impersonal book shopping online became, they migrated back to independent bookstores. You can’t feel the paper or smell the ink on a computer screen. You can’t discover a book you weren’t even looking for until you see it on a bookshop shelf.”

The reputation of this Woodstock bookstore rests on the quality of the inventory and the “incredible” team of booksellers who have been part of its history, Morgan noted.

“I now work with an amazing team of Will Flynn, Barbara Simmons, and Nathan DeDell,” said Morgan. Barbara and Nathan will continue to work in the shop and Will is moving into a new career of nursing.”

Morgan looks forward to transferring the shop’s ownership.

“After 15 years of 24/7 ownership of doing everything, including cleaning the toilet, I realized that the bookshop needs fresh eyes and fresh passion to continue to be one of Woodstock’s keystone businesses,” said Morgan. “I’m tuckered out!”

Morgan said the shop “deserves owners who are media savvy.”

“I want to see the Yankee Bookshop hit its 100-year mark and still be going strong,” said Morgan. “I know it can’t happen with me as its owner, but when it happens, I hope I’m here to see it!”

Morgan will not be disappearing, as she remarked, for she will be involved in the shop’s transition for the next three months.

“I’ll be dropping in to help with special events if they need me,” Morgan said.

As with their Chester store, the new owners will be going slowly to make changes.

“Our operating philosophy is simple,” said DeSanto. “’If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.’ Over the next year, we may make a few changes, which are expected, as Kari and Kristian bring their own taste, style and interest to the selection of offerings and the floor plan.”

The new owners have signed a lease for the next 3-6 years and will keep the same name of the shop, noted DeSanto.

“So, I don’t see a lot of change in the future,” DeSanto said. “As Susan has said, perhaps some fresh eyes and new energy will help YBS keep growing and provide even better service to Woodstock and the area around it.”

To assist in a successful transition, the new team of owners has asked Morgan to remain in the store for several more months and to be available for consultation after that.

“Susan has passed on to us a thriving and successful bookstore,” said DeSanto. “Now our job is to keep that going.”

This article first appeared in the February 9, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.