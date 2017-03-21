Barnard Board Awards New Firehouse Contract

By Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

BARNARD – The highest bid to complete the building phase of the new Barnard Emergency Services Facility was $1,107,623, from Chuck Adams, Builder. The lowest bid, $910,000,000, won the contract for E. F. Wall Construction Co. at the March 8 Select Board meeting.

There were six bidders, including Adams, Wall, Colby and Tobiason, Estes-Gallup, Trumbull Nelson and Upland Construction.

E. F. Wall was founded in Barre in 1970 by E. Frank Wall. According to their website they have several completed institutional properties in their portfolio and regularly do work throughout Vermont and Western New Hampshire. Barnard’s clerk-of-the-works Charlie Davis said he has worked with the firm in the past and is familiar with their management people.

It was largely on his recommendation that Wall’s low bid was accepted by the Select Board.

The firehouse has been discussed as a “million-dollar project” from the beginning – the bids confirmed the accuracy of that estimate. The cost of installation of solar panels on the roof of the new building is included in the bid.

After some discussion the Board authorized architect Phil Maynes to ask Wall to use Catamount Solar of Randolph for the panel installation instead of Watts-Up Electric which the bid specified. The cost of the solar installation is included in the Wall bid, but is a separate contract, which the Board tabled until its next meeting to give Maynes time to negotiate the change.

The Board also discussed their previous decision to require a construction bond from the winning bidder. The bond would indemnify the Town if for any reason the contractor were unable to complete construction of the building. It is very difficult to hire a replacement contractor on short notice to complete a half-finished job, but bonding companies maintain relationships with firms that are willing to do it. Construction bonding is also often required for financing, which the Select Board is planning to do through issuing another kind of bond when the building is close to completion.

According to Davis, Wall said the building should be ready for occupancy in November 2017.

Davis reported that the premium for a construction bond on this project would approximate $10,000, and, if the Board decided not to require Wall to purchase a bond they could save that much on the cost of the project, giving them more “wiggle room” in case cost of construction changes mid-project.

“It’s good to have wiggle room,” selectman Tim Johnson said. “At this amount of money there’s always something that comes up.”

Davis said he didn’t see any reason to require a bond from the Wall firm, and Maynes agreed that he, too, was comfortable with that decision.

Maynes said he would email all the losing bidders to advise them of the Select Board’s decision to award the contract to Wall, although the contract has yet to be signed.

Davis was authorized to tell Wall they had won the bidding and to get their contract ready for review by the Board.

Fire Chief Scott Mills and firemen Rob Tracy and Steve Johnson were on hand for the awarding.

Maynes pointed out that the sign on the new building was also included in the contract, and its cost will be about $7,200, lettered and painted to match the style of the sign on Town Hall, next to which the new building will be erected.

When selectmen raised their eyebrows at the cost Maynes explained, “It’s 35 feet long and is being manufactured in three parts.”

Select Board administrator Preston Bristow distributed copies of an email from Mike Willis of Willis Engineers in Woodstock, who has been overseeing the site work for the new firehouse. Willis had been asked to confirm what remedy he was proposing for providing an alternative well to replace one that had been drilled in an inappropriate location, and what costs he was assuming, all of which was spelled out in the email.

Selectman Johnson noticed a reference in Willis’s email to some equipment inside Town Hall, which he found puzzling. Suspecting it was a typo error, he asked Bristow to get clarification.

The Board is also looking for volunteers for two positions, one on the Recreation Commission and one on the Planning Commission.

This article first appeared in the March 16, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.