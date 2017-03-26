Ramey Makes National Waves on ‘The Voice’

(View a video of the blind audition on “The Voice” )

By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

Seventeen years ago, Woodstock Union High School freshman Troy Ramey had great ambitions to become a professional basketball player.

After all, his father, Wayne, who was a history teacher at WUHS, was the head coach and revered for his no-nonsense approach.

Ramey played throughout high school and, after graduation in 2003 from Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island, was recruited by Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston where he spent time on the court for the next two years.

But, in his sophomore year, his father passed away, taking a toll on Ramey and his family emotionally and financially. It was then that the young basketball player turned to music.

“It was a way for me to put my sadness to use,” said Ramey in a recent interview. “I also grew up in a musical household. My dad was a musician, so singing was always part of life. I loved to sing, although I never really had the guts to do so in front of anyone until I was older.”

Indeed, at WUHS, Ramey could not only be seen on the basketball court, he was also part of the school’s Jazz Band – but never saw music as part of his future.

“I played the saxophone – poorly – but really thought I’d end up coaching basketball at some point,” said Ramey.

But on March 2, 2017 – now in his early thirties – Ramey has not only established himself as a professional musician, but gave his first blind audition on NBC-TV’s The Voice and earned himself a four-chair turn around – the highest accolade given by the show’s judges.

“It’s hard to explain how amazing that audition was,” said Ramey. “It was an experience I’ll never forget. All of my years of practice really did lead up to that one moment, as cliché as it sounds. It takes an incredible amount of guts to get on that stage. Singing for me has never really been about getting recognition for my talent, but I have to say it felt amazing when all four of the coaches turned for me.”

After beginning his career by starting a band with his friends in college, Ramey related that he has developed a certain level of confidence that has allowed him “to know really what I can do and who I am.”

In doing so, he had 90 seconds during the show to sing for America and the four musical icons – including Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, and Gwen Stefani – who cast their votes.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say I was a little nervous,” said Ramey. “In that short amount of time we have to try and show exactly who we are. Fortunately, I was able to do that with a song that both my father and I loved – Wild World.”

It was a special moment for Ramey along with his mother, Susan, and sisters, Tyler and Casey.

“They have supported my dreams and ambitions since day one, even when it seemed like a dead end,” said Ramey. “Every time I watch my audition, I tear up with happiness when I see how much love and support I have from my family.”

Retired WUHS History Teacher Joan Tarleton remembers that backing well.

“As a family, they were all there for each other,” said Tarleton. “You can’t talk about the accomplishments of one without acknowledging the support and success of all the members of the family. They’ve always been a unit of love and support.”

As a student, Tarleton recalls that Ramey was a pleasure to see in a class.

“I never knew anyone at the school who had

a negative thing to say about what he was accomplishing,” said Tarleton. “He was a wonderful student and a true member of the school.”

WUHS Classmate Bryan Frates related that he and Ramey had just had a recent conversation about growing up in Woodstock.

“We had a tight knit group of about 10-15 guys who were thick as thieves,” Frates said. “Troy was the friend in our group who could make us laugh until we cried. His Donald Duck impression was spot on and could come in handy to win the hearts of America in the next round of The Voice.”

Frates indicated that aside from his “incredible personality and genuine compassion for those around him”, Ramey has one of the “most unique, smooth and soulful voices” he has ever heard.

“I’m confident that the judges will see the talent that so many of us from Woodstock have seen for years,” said Frates. “I’m 100% Team Troy!”

When he found music in his early twenties, Ramey knew that it was his path. He writes songs about his life and the experiences that make him feel deeply, as he noted.

“I’ve seen the way my songs can connect to people,” said Ramey. “Each time I experience this, I fall more deeply in love with music. Going after music for so long has been worth every minute of struggle because of those things.”

He is part crooner, part troubadour and all storyteller, according to his agent at NBC-TV and producer and manager Dante Lattanzi of Caelum Music Production in New York City. His genre is Indie/Rock, and his songs are written with deep and strong emotion.

“Troy is pure, unequivocal soul, evoking memories with each note he sings,” said Lattanzi. “With unbridled emotional power, he has the inherent ability to reveal his pain and draw you into his music.”

Ramey began his solo career in 2013 when he moved to New York and started doing open mics. He’s put out a short album and a handful of singles. In just over a year, with almost no budget, no record label and a lot of hard work, he has sold thousands of songs and has had 4 million plays on Spotify.

“It’s been a crazy eighteen months,” Ramey said.

Future plans are to continue what he’s been doing, he related. He is hoping that The Voice will be the launching pad that allows him to do what he loves on a higher level. Now that he has completed his blind audition, he will go on to the Battle rounds within the next few weeks, Lattanzi explained.

The Voice airs on NBC every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST. The concept behind the show is to find currently unsigned singing talent drawn from public auditions. The winner receives $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.