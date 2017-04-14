ArtisTree Present, a Vermont Acoustic Performance

Vermont Acoustic: An Evening with The Sky Blue Boys and Last Train to Zinkov

Join ArtisTree for an evening of tradition and folk as old as American music itself.

Friday, April 14th, 7pm – $20 | Cash Bar

The Sky Blue Boys – Banjo Dan and Willy Lindner

Two fellows with a mandolin and guitar, a musical teamwork built of habit, their voices fused in the special blend produced by kinship. They were called “brothers duets,” and during the 1930s and ’40s it was the predominant format in country music, practiced by now-legendary teams of brothers on radio stations and stage shows throughout the countryside.

Last Train to Zinkov – David and Nathan Gusakov

Zinkov: a small town in rural Ukraine, and the ancestral hometown of the Gusakovs…

David and Nathan Gusakov, father and son, play with a lively, toe-tapping touch, sing with mournful sensitivity, and exhibit a creative chemistry that can only be born of a lifetime of relationship. Their music tells of the beauty and peace of home, of delight and sadness and the wild human emotions inherent in living and dying.

David Gusakov arrived in Vermont in 1973, joining the Vermont Symphony that year and bluegrass/swing band Pine Island the next. In the intervening 42 years he has been a full-time musician, playing with such groups as the Midnite Plowboys, Redwing, Swing Shift, Will Patton Ensemble, Swing Noire, and Michele Choiniere. At home in a wide variety of genres, he brings improvisatory flare and depth of feeling to everything he plays.