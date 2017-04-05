Carlos Dunn Obituary, 90

WEST WINDSOR —Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 6 at 2 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Methodist Church in West Windsor for Carlos R. Dunn, 90, a former resident of West Windsor, who passed away April 3 at his home in Shelburne, surrounded by his family. Rev Christian Huebner, Pastor, will officiate. A reception for family and friends will follow in the church hall. Committal services with military honors will be held at a later date in the Brownsville Cemetery.

He was born Aug. 18, 1926 in West Windsor, son of Roger G. and Ethelynd (Sargent) Dunn.

He received his schooling in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High School in the Class of 1944.

He was a veteran of the US Army Air Corp serving during World War II. Following his honorable discharge he returned to Vermont.

He married Ethel Swenor at the Brownsville Methodist Church in West Windsor on June 18, 1949. Carlos attended the University of Vermont, and later transferred to the University of Chicago where he earned his Master’s Degree in Meteorology in 1952.

He was employed by the National Weather Service for many years, first in Washington D.C, and later on Long Island, New York and most recently in Atlanta, Georgia until his retirement in 1981. He and his wife moved to Orwell in 1983 to the home that he and his son, Roger built. They spent winter months in Deltona, Florida from 1984 until 2013 when they moved to Shelburne.

He enjoyed the outdoors, boating, and water skiing and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also coached youth sports for several years. Mr. and Mrs. Dunn were fond of traveling and had traveled throughout the world. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Ethel Dunn of Shelburne; one son Roger G. Dunn and his wife, Francine of Shelburne; two daughters, E. Lynn Dunn and her husband, Alan Griffith of Fort Plain, New York and Diane D. Tokoph and her husband, Stephen of Mount Dora, Florida; one sister, Helen MacLeay and her husband, James of Morristown; six grandchildren, Jason, Leah, Michael, Seth, Parker and Garrett; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and by two sisters, Orytha Kenyon and Lucille Dunn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brownsville Community Methodist Church at PO Box 38, Brownsville, 05037.

His family wishes to acknowledge and thank Dr. Karen Sokol and the caring staff at Shelburne Bay and Bayada Hospice.

