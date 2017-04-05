Craig ‘Fluffy’ Phillips Obituary, 62

RUTLAND — A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 7th at 11 a.m. at the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock for Craig Douglas Phillips “Fluffy” who died March 29 at the Rutland Regional Hospital following a six year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. A reception will follow at the Bridgewater Grange. Burial will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery in Killington.

Craig was born on Oct. 19, 1954 in Rutland, son of Raymond Andrew and Joyce Ann (Wardwell) Phillips.

He graduated from Woodstock Union High School in 1973.

He worked for Pico Ski Area, the State of Vermont Highway Department, and the Town of Bridgewater Highway Department before beginning a long career as a master carpenter specializing in the restoration of old homes.

Craig had been a volunteer for the Bridgewater Fire Department and instrumental in the restoration of the Bridgewater Historical Building in Bridgewater. He had also been and active member of AA since 2008 helping many people in their time of need. He was also a member of the Rutland Moose Lodge.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and both, yard and estate sales.

Craig is survived by his mother Joyce Wardwell Phillips of Bridgewater; five siblings; Rebecca Adams (Gary) of St. Cloud, Florida, Diana Gildersleeve of Bridgewater, Steven Phillips of Hartford, Michael Phillips of Bridgewater, and Douglas Phillips of Bridgewater; his many nieces and nephews and his cherished Miss Kitty.

He was predeceased by his father, Raymond Andrew Phillips (1972); and two sisters; Debra Phillips (1991) and Pamela Pinney (2015).

Memorial donations may be made to Zack’s Place, P.O. Box 634, Woodstock, 05091 in memory of his sister Debra.

