James Atwood Obituary, 68

HARTLAND – A celebration of life will be held later this summer for James Anthony Atwood, 68, who died April 5 at his home surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born Nov. 22, 1948 in Hanover, New Hampshire, son of Francis S. and Gertrude H. (Soule) Atwood.

He grew up in Taftsville and graduated from Woodstock High School.

Jim started at the early age of 15 working in carpentry and after high school worked as a carpenter for Frizzells Construction for over 30 years. Later as a master carpenter he worked for himself throughout the Twin States.

He married Mary Ann Leroux in 1986 and they lived most of their married lives in Hartland. Jim was forced to retire following a disability.

Jim’s favorite past time was ox pulling. He and Mary traveled around to many of the area fairs competing with his team of oxen, his most favorite fair being the Tunbridge’s World Fair in Tunbridge. He was a long time member of the Ox Pulling Association of Vermont.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Atwood; two sons, Joel Atwood of Utah, and Jedediah Rose of Hartford; two daughters, Jennifer Crandal of Enfield, New Hampshire and Roxane Rose of Hartland; seven grandchildren; a brother, Charles Atwood of Mexico; two sisters, Clara Atwood of North Carolina, and Carol Atwood of Woodstock; as well as many nieces and nephews.

