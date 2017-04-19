John Vergura Obituary, 86

SURPRISE, Arizona — John Anthony Vergura, passed away on his birthday, April 5 at his home in Surprise, Arizona.

He was born on April 5, 1931 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, son of Louis and Mary Vergura. John was the oldest of 17 children.

On June 7, 1952 he married Elizabeth Baumann and together they raised four children, Christine Stryker of Chester, New Jersey; Mick Vergura of Concord, Massachusetts; Karen Vergura of Napa, California; and Jim Vergura of Atlanta, Georgia.

John was a sergeant in the U.S. Army and proudly served in the Korean War as a demolition expert. John was an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 581 in Morristown, New Jersey. John and his family were also long-time residents of Pomfret. John was quick of wit, had an encyclopedic memory, was a colorful storyteller and made lasting friendships with the hundreds of people whose life he touched. He was most proud of his family and their accomplishments and loved his friends and his country deeply.

Over the years, John and his wife journeyed by automobile to most of the US National Parks and he was always awe inspired by the beauty of America. John was a gifted athlete and was actively involved in community and youth sports as both a player and coach, and was especially proud of his contributions to the Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball and Pee Wee Football programs during his residence in Mendham, New Jersey. He also loved to play golf and ski with his family and actively followed his favorite sports teams, including his beloved New York Yankees.

He is survived by his wife; four children and their respective spouses, Robert Stryker, Priscilla Renaccio Vergura and Karen Cook Vergura; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, James Vergura in Pennsylvania, Michael Vergura in New Jersey and Frank Vergura in Colorado; three sisters, Katherine Telafici, Barbara Lipke, Rose Mary Follari, all in New Jersey, Linda Vergura in Virginia, and Marie Vergura in Colorado; brother-in-law Leo Baumann in Arizona; and dozens of loving nieces and nephews.

This obituary will also appear in the April 20, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

