Killington Resorts “Pond Skimming” Event, April 15

Killington Resort Hosts “Pond Skimming” as Part of its Spring NOR’BEASTER Event Series Fans attempt to ‘Skim the Pond’ in an always entertaining

rite of spring passage

Killington Resort will host the Coca-Cola Ice Cold Experience Pond Skimming competition at the base of Superstar trail on Saturday, April 15, competition start at 11 a.m. Skiers and riders will show off their spirit as they attempt to make it across a short pond dressed in whimsical costumes. Those not attempting to cross the pond can congregate at the finish line to see the action and wipeouts as contestants cross the finish line.

Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female in each category. Categories include Best Overall Skim, Best Costume, Biggest Splash, Best 14 & Under Overall Skim, and the Judges’ Award. The event is open to both skiers and snowboarders, and music performances by Andy Lugo & the Dirty Boost and Steve Makes & the Electric Floor will follow the competition.

The Coca-Cola Ice Cold Experience Pond Skimming competition is part of Killington Resort’s Spring NOR’BEASTER event series, which will feature events throughout the Spring season. This includes everything from competitions to giveaways and live music. For more information about the 2017 NOR’BEASTER and a full events line-up, please visit www.killington.com and stay tuned to www.killington.com/conditions for updates on spring operations, including announcements about potential June skiing.

All participants must be 48 inches or taller to participate. The entry fee is $10 (cash or check only). There will be no pre-registration for this event, and is limited to the first 100 registrants. For more information on registration please visit the Pond Skimming event page.