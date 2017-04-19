Lawrence McRae Obituary, 58

ROYALTON — There are no services scheduled at this time for Lawrence J. McRae, 58, who died April 16 at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph.

He was born Feb. 5, 1959 in Rantoul, Illinois, son of Joseph and Shirley (Howarth) McRae.

Lawrence was raised in Worcester, Massachusetts and graduated from Burncoat High School in Worcester. He served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. He worked as a truck driver for Atlas News and more recently for Freedom Express.

He moved to Plymouth in 1986 and was married to Cheryl Benoir on June 11, 1988 at Silver Lake Chapel in Barnard.

He was a member of the Randolph Fish & Game Club and the National Rifle Association.

Lawrence enjoyed working on cars, gunsmithing, hunting, shooting, going to the beach, cookouts, jeeping and going to car shows. He especially enjoyed spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl McRae of Royalton; two sons; Sean McRae and Shane McRae, both of Royalton; his mother Shirley Pulda of Worcester, Massachusetts and his father Joseph McRae of San Antonio, Texas; two brothers: Gary Pulda and wife Bonnie of Sterling, Masschusetts and David McRae of Massachusetts; a step-sister Gail Pignataro of Massachusetts; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by his stepfather Philip Pulda; and step-brother Steven Pulda.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Last Mile Ride c/o Gifford Medical Center, PO Box 2000, Randolph, 05060. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Day Funeral Home, Randolph.

