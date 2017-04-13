Mon Vert Cafe Opens New Location

Chamber officials and the Mon Vert Cafe team cut the ribbon on the cafe’s new location today. At the event, from left in back, are Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce President Gary Thulander, Mon Vert Cafe owner Sam DiNatale, Chamber Executive Director Beth Finlayson and Drew Switz. From left on the front step are Shannon Ashley (standing), Kaitlyn Hall, Aubrey Goldie Madison, Scott Smith, chef John Pirrello and Tab Normandy. (Phil Camp Photo)

Mon Vert Café opened the doors at its new location at 28 Central Street this morning, and was quickly filled up with customers eager to experience the new space.

The business closed its original location, 67 Central Street, some weeks ago before transitioning to its new home. The new location increases the seating capacity from 25 to 49, allows more space for evening events and is closer to downtown commerce.