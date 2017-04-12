Paul Morse Sr. Obituary, 66

STOCKBRIDGE — Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Gaysville Community Church for Paul R. Morse, Sr., 66, who died April 7 at his home in Stockbridge. Pastor Thomas Harty will officiate. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in the Ranney Cemetery at a later date.

He was born Aug. 26, 1950 in Boston, Massachusetts, son of William, Sr. and Marguerite (Peebles) Morse.

Paul was raised in Lincoln, Massachusetts and graduated from Lincoln Sudbury Regional High School in 1968.

He was married to Rebecca Goddard on Dec. 27, 1969 at the Gaysville Community Church. They lived in White River Jct., Salem, New Hampshire and Hartland before moving to Stockbridge in 1973.

He had worked at Rich’s Department Store, the State of Vermont Highway Department and Asplundh Tree Co. before going to work at the White River National Fish Hatchery. He worked there for over 20 years until retiring in 1999.

He was a member of the Central Vermont Quad Runners where he had served as President for 7 years. He enjoyed gardening, ATV’s, saltwater fishing, container flower gardening and cooking. In earlier years he was very involved with 4-H and farming and had raised Angus cows.

He is survived by his wife Rebecca Morse of Stockbridge; a son Paul Morse, Jr. of Stockbridge; a daughter Stacey Jellison and husband Thomas of Canaan, New Hampshire; a brother William Morse, Jr. and wife Joyce of Plymouth, Massachusetts; two granddaughters; Charlotte and Cherie Jellison; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stockbridge Fire and Rescue, PO Box 39, Stockbridge, 05772 or to the White River Valley Ambulance, 3190 Pleasant St., Bethel, 05032.

Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Day Funeral Home, Randolph.

This obituary will also appear in the April 13, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.