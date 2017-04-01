Rescued Bald Eagle Recuperating at VINS

By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

QUECHEE – Local resident Richard Vacca was out snowmobiling with some friends a few weekends ago in Brownsville when the riders drove by a large bird faced down on the ground in an inch of ice water.

Within seconds, one of the drivers suddenly stopped and yelled back, “Was that an eagle?”

Sure enough, as the riders backtracked, they returned to a Bald Eagle that they thought at first was dead.

“It was barely breathing,” said Vacca. “And it had thrown up some kind of meat. It was obviously in extreme distress.”

Sending his friends along their way, Vacca volunteered to stay with the bird and immediately phoned The Vermont Institute of Natural Science whose representative, in turn, notified the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Game Warden for that region, Sgt. Keith Gallant.

“It was an eagle,” said Vacca. “It wasn’t right to just leave it.”

When Gallant – who was on another emergency call – arrived about an hour and a half later, he put the bird into a cage, loaded it into the back of his pick-up truck and took it to VINS where it was placed in the wild bird rehabilitation program on Saturday, Feb. 25.

“She was barely responsive, unable to stand or hold her head up,” said Lauren Adams, VINS Lead Wildlife Keeper. “She stumbled when she attempted to walk or stand. She also regurgitated large chunks of very rancid smelling meat several times that day after she arrived.”

As VINS professionals discovered by notifying the scientific agency USGS, it was a female Bald Eagle who hatched in 2013 and was banded in Saint-Barnabe, Quebec, in November of that same year. She weighed about 4.5 kilograms, just above the average for wild Bald Eagles.

Despite her current distress, her overall condition was good, however, indicating that she wasn’t skinny or underweight, and there was no substantial feather damage or debris, Adams said. Although her symptoms of regurgitation pointed to a toxicity issue, Adams related that it was unclear whether she consumed spoiled or poisoned meat.

“The symptoms for these issues all look very similar,” said Adams.

Blood work showed significant dehydration but no signs of infection or starvation. Analysis of a fecal sample showed the presence of capillaria eggs, a fairly common intestinal parasite.

“But this would not be nearly enough to cause the symptoms that we saw”, said Adams. “The fact that she didn’t have signs of long term debilitation, such as feather damage or emaciation, indicates an acute poisoning event rather than a gradual build-up of toxins in her system as might occur with rodenticide poisoning.”

The eagle responded well to an aggressive course of fluids, both intravenously and sub-cutaneous for the first few days, Adams explained.

“I didn’t attempt to give her anything orally until the regurgitation behavior completely resolved which was in the first two days,” said Adams.

Fluid therapy continued and a course of medications for the intestinal parasites began. Food was introduced as a liquid diet on day three.

“We monitored her behavior closely, and she showed significant improvement every day,” said Adams. “She started standing on her own and then flying up to the perch in her enclosure. She was much more alert in just a few days and became very difficult to handle which was a great sign.”

After finishing her course of medications five days later, the eagle was left alone. She was moved to an outdoor enclosure where she had more room and it was quieter and less stressful than in the intensive care unit. Her weight stabilized and she became self-feeding semiconsistently, Adams noted.

“At this point, we’d like to see her self-feeding behavior become more consistent,” said Adams. “After that, we’ll move her to our flight cage to evaluate flight before we schedule a release.”

Currently, the bird is being fed about 7 percent of her total body weight daily, and she is eating between half and two-thirds of this diet consistently.

“I’d like to see her eat all of it,” said Adams. “Now, she is very alert and very strong. We handle and interact with her as little as possible due to her high stress level. We check her weight and examine her once a week and occasionally administer oral fluids as well. Otherwise, she has made a 180 degree turnaround from the state she was in when we first saw her, and we have every expectation that she will be released back into the wild – healthy and strong.”

Adams said the eagle – who continues to be under treatment and is therefore not available to be viewed by the public – will mostly likely be released back in the area where she was found.

When that occurs, Sgt. Gallant and the original rescuers will be contacted and a suitable release site will be picked based on habitat and food availability.

“It’s pretty rare to get a Bald Eagle in here for care,” said Adams. “We had one last year but certainly not every year.”

The range of the Bald Eagle includes most of Canada and Alaska, all of the contiguous United States and northern Mexico. It is found near large bodies of open water with an abundant food supply and oldgrowth trees for nesting.

This article first appeared in the March 30, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.