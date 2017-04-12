This Week’s Headlines, April 13, 2017

Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
A Winning Smile
Top Stories
Residents Resist School Teardown
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Village Seeks Permit for New Flashing Radar Sign
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Hartland Town Manager Search Attracts 50 Resumes
Staff Report
Reading Man Charged in West Windsor Crash
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
The Dolly Sisters – A Unique Vermont Story
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Rutland Woman Faces Charges in Woodstock Accident
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
The Untold Story of Calvin Coolidge and Civil Rights
by Rushad Thomas, Special to the Standard
Artisan Marmalade-Making Draws a Crowd
by Nancy Nutile-McMenemy, Standard Correspondent
Barnard Explores Options Under Vermont’s Act 46 Law
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
WUHS Girls’ Tennis Wins, Boys Fall to Solons
Staff Report
Baseball Team Boasts Lots of Veteran Talent
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
OBITUARIES
James Atwood
Paul Morse Sr
PHOTO GALLERIES
Spring at Last, Art Exhibit Opening Reception at NWPL
The Norman Williams Public Library hosted an art exhibit “Spring at Last” with an opening reception on Friday, April 7 for the artists of Studio 33.
Blake Hill Preserves, Marmalade Class
Vicky Allard, co-owner and executive chef at Blake Hill Preserves at Artisans Park in Windsor, shared her marmalade passion with fourteen people from Vermont and as far away as Long Island, NY.
WUHS Baseball Preseason Practice
The Woodstock Union High School baseball team continues practice in the gym while the fields are not fit for play.
Photos: (MUD) Season Art Exhibit
The annual exhibit celebrating spring and mud season in Vermont at ArtisTree was held on Friday, April 7.
Community Seder & Potluck, Passover
A celebration was held for the community on Monday, April 10 at the Shir Shalom in Woodstock for passover.