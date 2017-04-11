Hartland Three Corners Project Starts This Summer

Tobin owns a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company based in Hartland. He collects and sorts metal scrap on his 12-acre patch and hauls it to Claremont and other destinations to sell to consolidators and processors.

Stacey said the town has to agree about the location of the salvage yard. The state oversees it. The permit is good for five years.

“The state can’t find any fault with the yard,” he said. “It’s what I do. There’re good times and bad times and everything in between.”

The board voted unanimously to approve the certificate for the location of the salvage yard. There is a $25 town fee, Stacey said.

Local resident Chet Pasho arrived late to the meeting to express his concern about the Town Plan that is slated to be adopted by the Select Board later this year.

“ Shall and must are words that are used to mean mandatory,” said Pasho. “Work on individual properties or land is required to get a permit. It’s expansion of existing land development. It’s pretty encompassing. I talked to the Planning Commission about this at length. They couldn’t come to a consensus. I see this as a potential land mine for the Select Board down the road. It’s in the implementation section. I would encourage the Board to be careful. This all comes down to steep slopes and impervious surfaces which is about half the town of Hartland.”

Pasho was referring to the new state regulation of General Muncipal Storm Water permit that will come into effect during the next year.

Pasho also expressed his strong disagreement to board members with the town’s plan to modify the intersection at Hartland Three Corners. The road would be reconfigured into four corners. Work is expected to begin this summer on a $450,000 facelift that will create a four-way intersection where Route 5, Route 12 and Quechee Road meet, according to Stacey. The roads will be tightened and realigned to make way for more on-street parking, green spaces and pedestrian-friendly crosswalks.

“I’m in total disagreement about this plan and will do everything I can to stop it,” said Pasho.

Board member O’Brien responded by asking Pasho why he or the others he claimed who were also in disagreement did not come forward earlier when the plan was in its inception.

Town officials first began discussing the intersection over 40 years ago. It wasn’t until 2014 that voters approved the Select Board’s recommendation to reconfigure the road, however, by borrowing from the town’s capital reserve fund over five years, according to town reports.

“Thank you for coming in,” said Richardson to Pasho. “The Board is in favor of the project. But we don’t have a closed mind about anything, including the intersection.”

In other business, board members approved the re-appointment of Town Officers as presented without changes.

O’Brien related that members of the Town Planning Commission are mulling over decreasing its present number of nine.

“They’ll have to discuss this among themselves,” said Stacey. “They’re having a tough time getting a quorum.”