Beverly Moodie Obituary, 80

ebration of life is being planned for a later date for Beverly Farrell Moodie, longtime resident of Woodstock, who passed away on June 13 after a long illness.

Bev loved being in Vermont. As a child she and her family spent all their summers in Bradford. She played clarinet in the Bradford Academy band. When she married, she and her family continued the tradition of vacationing in Vermont, and in 1967 moved to Woodstock from Coventry, Rhode Island.

Bev was active in the community and was known in particular for her kindness. She was the music director at the UU church for 30 years, and continued to produce musical theater productions with her junior choir for many years after she retired. In addition, she was always ready to play the organ for weddings and funeral services at churches of all denominations. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for the Farm and Wilderness Foundation. She was also a fixture at the information booth on The Green, and she ran the Woodstock Job Bank for 30 years. She became a Justice of the Peace, and presided over numerous civil unions and weddings.

In addition to music, Bev loved the outdoors and spent many hours tending to the spectacular flower gardens around her home. She and her husband Bob lived a healthy, active life and were frequently seen biking, hiking or running around the area. They took several trips to Europe and backpacked through France, Austria and Germany when they were in their 70’s. They were in the process of hiking the Appalachian trail and had completed most of the New England sections of the trail.

Bev is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert; daughter Pamela of Boston, Massachusetts; one son Craig and wife Jessica of Asheville, North Carolina; and three grandchildren: Austin, Maggie and Corey; one brother Wayne Farrell (Mirasol) of Naples, Florida; and three sisters, Myrna Howe of Wellesley, Massachusetts, Meredith Ruggieri (Jack) of Warwick, Rhode Island and Brenda Muoio (Ron) of Coventry, Rhode Island; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104.

