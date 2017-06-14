Photos: RES 6th Grade Celebrations, 2017

The Reading Elementary School 6th graders sit in front of their friends and family. (Nancy Nutile-McMenemy Photo)

The annual promotion ceremony was held for Reading Elementary School 6th grade students on Tuesday, June 13.Nancy Nutile-McMenemy Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the June 15, 2017 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here

