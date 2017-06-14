Photos: WUHS 2017 Graduation

Emily Chase takes a photo in the gym just before the ceremony with Michaela Wimett, Cody Chase, Forrest Harrington, Jarret Hoisington, Nathan Fraser, Sam Raymond and Alex Merseal.

(Rick Russell Photo)

The Woodstock Union High School graduation was held outside on Friday, June 9 this year.Rick Russell Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the June 15, 2017 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here