Photos: WUHS Alumni Parade, 2017

Rhonda Bruce dressed over easy on the “Dirty Dozen” (Eggs) Class of 1967 float.

(Rick Russell Photo)

The annual Woodstock Union High School Alumni Parade was held on Saturday, June 10. Graduating classes each decorate a float based on the theme. This year’s theme was “Movie from Graduation Year”.Rick Russell Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the June 15, 2017 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here

