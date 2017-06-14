The Vermont StandardPhoto GalleriesPhotos: WUHS Girls Tennis Championship Win, 2017

Photos: WUHS Girls Tennis Championship Win, 2017

The team celebrates the state championship win with coach Tom Hopewell. (Rick Russell Photo)

The Woodstock Union High School girls tennis team won the state title in the championship match on Thursday, June 8 against Montpelier. Gareth Henderson Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the June 15, 2017 print edition of the Vermont Standard.
