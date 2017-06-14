This Week’s Headlines, June 15, 2017

Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.

One Egg-cellent Parade

Top Stories

Future of The Village Green Draws Debate

by Michelle Fountain, Standard Correspondent

NWPL Names New Executive Director

by Virginia Dean, Standard Staff

Woodstock Sunoco Closing Next Month

by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

‘Opium Eater’ Highlights History of Addiction

by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

Confident Class of ’17 Looks to the Future

by Gareth Henderson, Standard Staff

Woodstock Man Denies Charges in Quechee Incident

by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

Reading to Hold Another Act 46 Vote

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Hands-On Work at Community Riverfront Park

by Sally Miller, For Sustainable Woodstock

Bookstock is Back for Its Ninth Edition

by John Mathews, Special to the Standard

Quechee Balloon Fest is Back For Its 38th Year

Six A.M. on a Beautiful, Sunny, Warm, Freezing, Dark, Rainy, Snowy Morning

by Chuck Gundersen, You Never Can Tell

Alumni Parade Float Winners Announced – Photos

by Woodstock Alumni Association

The Prosper Valley School Hires New Principal

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Girls Tennis Wins D-II Championship

by David Miles, Sports Correspondent

OBITUARIES

Beverly Moodie

committal – Barbara Brown

Donald Hyde

Elaine Keane

Harold ‘Hal’ Glock

Irene O’Donnell

Jenepher Lingelbach

Marcia Fallon

Raymond Sargent

Hazel Levasseur

PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries

WUHS Alumni 75th Celebration BBQ and Dance

To celebrate the 75th year of Alumni at Woodstock Union High School, the committee put on a barbecue and dance at Suicide Six for all alumni to celebrate. A baseball game was held earlier in the day with the current team against baseball alumni.

WUHS 2017 Graduation

The Woodstock Union High School graduation was held on Friday, June 9 this year.

WUHS Alumni Parade, 2017

The annual Woodstock Union High School Alumni Parade was held on Saturday, June 10. Graduating classes each decorate a float each year based on the theme “Movie from Graduation Year”.

Book Signing with Frank J. Barrett Jr.

The Woodstock History Center hosted Frank J. Barrett Jr. for his new book “Images of America, Woodstock” Rick Russell Photos.

WUHS Girls Tennis Championship Win, 2017

The Woodstock Union High School girls tennis team won the state title in the championship match on Thursday, June 8 again Montpelier.

Woodstock Elementary School 6th Grade Celebration

Woodstock Elementary School celebrated the promotion of its 6th grades to the WUHS-MS in the fall. A ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 13 with song and ceremony.

RES 6th Grade Celebrations, 2017

The annual promotion ceremony was held for Reading Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13.