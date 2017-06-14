This Week’s Headlines, June 15, 2017

The Vermont StandardNewsThis Week’s Headlines, June 15, 2017

One Egg-cellent Parade

Rhonda Bruce dressed over easy on the “Dirty Dozen” (Eggs) Class of 1967 float which one top prize in the “Humorous” category in the parade.(Rick Russell Photo)

Top Stories

Future of The Village Green Draws Debate
by Michelle Fountain, Standard Correspondent

NWPL Names New Executive Director
by Virginia Dean, Standard Staff

Woodstock Sunoco Closing Next Month
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

‘Opium Eater’ Highlights History of Addiction
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

Confident Class of ’17 Looks to the Future
by Gareth Henderson, Standard Staff

Woodstock Man Denies Charges in Quechee Incident
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

Reading to Hold Another Act 46 Vote
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Hands-On Work at Community Riverfront Park
by Sally Miller, For Sustainable Woodstock

Bookstock is Back for Its Ninth Edition
by John Mathews, Special to the Standard

Quechee Balloon Fest is Back For Its 38th Year

Six A.M. on a Beautiful, Sunny, Warm, Freezing, Dark, Rainy, Snowy Morning
by Chuck Gundersen, You Never Can Tell

Alumni Parade Float Winners AnnouncedPhotos
by Woodstock Alumni Association

The Prosper Valley School Hires New Principal
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

SPORTS

Girls Tennis Wins D-II Championship
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent

OBITUARIES
Beverly Moodie
committal – Barbara Brown
Donald Hyde
Elaine Keane
Harold ‘Hal’ Glock
Irene O’Donnell
Jenepher Lingelbach
Marcia Fallon
Raymond Sargent
Hazel Levasseur

PHOTO GALLERIES
WUHS Alumni 75th Celebration BBQ and Dance
To celebrate the 75th year of Alumni at Woodstock Union High School, the committee put on a barbecue and dance at Suicide Six for all alumni to celebrate. A baseball game was held earlier in the day with the current team against baseball alumni.

WUHS 2017 Graduation
The Woodstock Union High School graduation was held on Friday, June 9 this year.

WUHS Alumni Parade, 2017
The annual Woodstock Union High School Alumni Parade was held on Saturday, June 10. Graduating classes each decorate a float each year based on the theme “Movie from Graduation Year”.

Book Signing with Frank J. Barrett Jr.
The Woodstock History Center hosted Frank J. Barrett Jr. for his new book “Images of America, Woodstock” Rick Russell Photos.

WUHS Girls Tennis Championship Win, 2017
The Woodstock Union High School girls tennis team won the state title in the championship match on Thursday, June 8 again Montpelier.

Woodstock Elementary School 6th Grade Celebration
Woodstock Elementary School celebrated the promotion of its 6th grades to the WUHS-MS in the fall. A ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 13 with song and ceremony.

RES 6th Grade Celebrations, 2017
The annual promotion ceremony was held for Reading Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13.

