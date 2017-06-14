This Week’s Headlines, June 15, 2017

Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
One Egg-cellent Parade
Top Stories
Future of The Village Green Draws Debate
by Michelle Fountain, Standard Correspondent
NWPL Names New Executive Director
by Virginia Dean, Standard Staff
Woodstock Sunoco Closing Next Month
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
‘Opium Eater’ Highlights History of Addiction
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Confident Class of ’17 Looks to the Future
by Gareth Henderson, Standard Staff
Woodstock Man Denies Charges in Quechee Incident
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
Reading to Hold Another Act 46 Vote
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Hands-On Work at Community Riverfront Park
by Sally Miller, For Sustainable Woodstock
Bookstock is Back for Its Ninth Edition
by John Mathews, Special to the Standard
Quechee Balloon Fest is Back For Its 38th Year
Six A.M. on a Beautiful, Sunny, Warm, Freezing, Dark, Rainy, Snowy Morning
by Chuck Gundersen, You Never Can Tell
Alumni Parade Float Winners Announced – Photos
by Woodstock Alumni Association
The Prosper Valley School Hires New Principal
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
SPORTS
Girls Tennis Wins D-II Championship
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
OBITUARIES
Beverly Moodie
committal – Barbara Brown
Donald Hyde
Elaine Keane
Harold ‘Hal’ Glock
Irene O’Donnell
Jenepher Lingelbach
Marcia Fallon
Raymond Sargent
Hazel Levasseur
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
WUHS Alumni 75th Celebration BBQ and Dance
To celebrate the 75th year of Alumni at Woodstock Union High School, the committee put on a barbecue and dance at Suicide Six for all alumni to celebrate. A baseball game was held earlier in the day with the current team against baseball alumni.
WUHS 2017 Graduation
The Woodstock Union High School graduation was held on Friday, June 9 this year.
WUHS Alumni Parade, 2017
The annual Woodstock Union High School Alumni Parade was held on Saturday, June 10. Graduating classes each decorate a float each year based on the theme “Movie from Graduation Year”.
Book Signing with Frank J. Barrett Jr.
The Woodstock History Center hosted Frank J. Barrett Jr. for his new book “Images of America, Woodstock” Rick Russell Photos.
WUHS Girls Tennis Championship Win, 2017
The Woodstock Union High School girls tennis team won the state title in the championship match on Thursday, June 8 again Montpelier.
Woodstock Elementary School 6th Grade Celebration
Woodstock Elementary School celebrated the promotion of its 6th grades to the WUHS-MS in the fall. A ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 13 with song and ceremony.
RES 6th Grade Celebrations, 2017
The annual promotion ceremony was held for Reading Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13.