Allen Wheeler Obituary, 66

ST. MARYS, West Virginia formerly of Lebanon, New Hampshire — Memorial services will be held Friday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home in St. Marys for Allen M. Wheeler who passed away, Aug. 5 at his residence with his wife and daughter by his side. Locally a visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 1-2 p.m. at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction, a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

He was born, Sept. 29, 1950, in White River Junction, son of Hazel Campbell Wheeler of Lyme, New Hampshire and the late Ernest W. Wheeler.

He was a ground crew supervisor for the town of Hanover, New Hampshire after retiring he owned a cleaning business until moving to West Virginia in 2012. In West Virginia he opened a second hand furniture business in Parkersburg. His hobbies included Karaoke, Red Sox Baseball, and camping.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary Farrell Wheeler; daughter, Wendy (Steve) Wheeler of South Royalton; three step-daughters, Christina (Dave) Thomas of Bradford, Jenette (Doug) Hicks of White River Junction and Michelle (David) Prive of Parkersburg, West Virginia; step-son, David (Missy) Gilmore of Wells River; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Daniel Wheeler of Riverton, Wyoming, Terry (Rose) Wheeler of West Hartford, and Jack (Irene) Wheeler of Orford, New Hampshire; sister, Becky (Gary) Wheeler of Orford; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by two brothers, Ivan Wheeler, and James Wheeler; and a sister Judy Wheeler.

Condolences to Alan’s family may be made in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.

This obituary will also appear in the August 10, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.