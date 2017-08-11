At The Taste of Woodstock, Expect Fun! Saturday, Aug. 12

The Taste of Woodstock- Expect Fun! is a festival of food, drink, live music, street performers, kids activities, dancing, tastings, and shopping will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. in downtown Woodstock, Vermont.

This year the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce is again partnering with Artistree/Purple Crayon Productions to offer a “taste” of everything the Woodstock Community is known for.

Elm Street, in the center of the Village of Woodstock, will be closed to traffic and filled with over 50 participants. The Taste of Woodstock is a full day that includes Vermont specialty foods, wine & beer tastings, music, entertainment, arts and crafts.

There will be something for everyone including Vermont-made wine and spirits tastings, the Children will enjoy the Kids Activity Tent with fun, games, drumming circle, street chalk and crafts throughout the day sponsored by Purple Crayon Productions. For the first time we welcome the Barnard Inn! Booths filled with Vermont brands including Grosbeak Garden Soap, Anna’s Empanadas, Kiss The Cow Ice Cream, Vermont Farmstead, Billings Farm and Plymouth Cheeses, The Prince & Pauper and Pizza Chef will fill the street. Local nonprofits, including the Marsh Billings Rockefeller National Historical Park, The Thompson Senior Center and Vermont Volunteers for Animals Humane Society, will join in the festivities.

The Stage is located at the South end of Elm Street and behind the stage are premier sponsor banners. Brian Warren will be providing

entertainment and the sound system and stage management for you all. Entertainment starts at 10 a.m.

and will feature Vermont Bands including the Island Time, Steel Drums, The Artistree Trio, Woody Thompson, Brian Warren, Jim Yeager and Friends, The Three Hoarseman and Sensible Shoes.

Lighting up the night as the shopping winds down will be the spectacular artistry of Woodstock’s own Firespinners Mary Urban and Friends. Taste of Woodstock has had over 2,000 people at this event for the past seven years and it just keeps getting better and better!

The Taste of Woodstock is sponsored by F H Gillingham & Sons, ArtisTree and Bentleys. For more information call the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce at 802-457-3555 or visit www.woodstockvt.com.