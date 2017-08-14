Biking is Big in Mount Ascutney Area

By George Calver, Standard Correspondent

The 230 or so individuals and families who are members of Sports Trails of Ascutney Basin (STAB) are a minuscule part of the almost 40 million Americans who participate in mountain biking, but the 35- plus miles of Ascutney Trails are also attracting hundreds of bikers from across the state, from New England and Canada, and from as far away as California to experience the “old school” technical trails that serpent from the West Windsor Forest trailhead and from the Ascutney Outdoors parking lot at the base of the mountain.

Michael Bell, an avid mountain biker since 1992, a Brownsville resident, and president of STAB, the nonprofit organization that manages the Ascutney Trails for Ascutney Outdoors, does not know how many visitors the trails attract, but they should have a pretty good idea soon. A number of Dartmouth students have been conducting a comprehensive survey of the trails, involving electronic counters, personal interviews, and GPS tracking of trail usage and by late summer, STAB and Ascutney Outdoors will have a clear picture of the number of bikers using the trails, and a bit of a handle on their economic impact.

Bell said, “I really don’t know at this stage how much business the trails bring to the area, but I know that when I go to Harpoon Brewery or Windsor Station I see a lot more mountain bikes on car racks than I saw three years ago.”

Though many of the trails that run through the Town Forest, through the 490 acres of land acquired by Ascutney Outdoors from Mt. Ascutney Resort (with funds from Trust For Public Lands, the Vermont Land Trust, the Town of West Windsor, and private donations), and over private right-of-ways require more than a beginner’s skills, STAB and its volunteers have been working to lay easier trails for the novice biker and to make access to the higher elevation trails less demanding.

“We are trying to strike a balance and keep both,” said Bell.

Glenn Seward, a former Chair of the West Windsor Select Board, who oversaw the acquisition of the former ski resort property, and who now serves as Town Representative on the Ascutney Outdoors Board of Directors is very pleased with the relationship between Ascutney Outdoors and STAB, their collaboration on an Act 250 Permit to add a “skills park” with a series of banks and turns, and for an expansion of the network—particularly novice trails.

MFW Associates, the group which sold the ski hill property to Ascutney Outdoors has a remaining 104 adjacent acres up for sale and Seward is hopeful that the new owner will grant a right- of- way over that property for trail

expansion, and usage in winter as a tubing park.

A dispute with MFW had the effect of closing down 6 miles of novice trails on MFW property last year, so the challenge for Jim Lyall, an Ascutney Board Member who is their Trails Manager, has been to develop other novice trails and to expand access from Ascutney State Park. Working with a Vermont Youth Conservation crew for the past two weeks, Jim and his helpers have laid out almost 4 miles of trail leading from the Park’s parking lot adjacent to Route 44 that will link into the Town Forest. Another trail leading west, will link into the Weathersfield Town Forest. Lyall’s “to do “ list includes a “flow trail” in the Town Forest with berms and jumps that might appeal to the younger, more adventurous bike.

Lyall is a founding member of STAB, has been involved with trail work for 35 years, and was President of STAB for many years. Needless to say, it will be done right.

The construction of a skills park on Ascutney Outdoors land is also planned, subject to permitting. It’s high on Michael Bell’s agenda.

“ It could appeal both to the novice and to the more advanced biker.The idea would be to have something progressive, and which appeals to a lot of people. For example, a family could come and their kids could use the park while they ride the harder trails,” said Bell.

“ Also, more advanced riders could work on their skills there.”

But in the meantime, what brought Jake Kenealy from his home near Randolph, with his buddy Joe Russell from Quincy, California to ride at Ascutney was what Kenealy called the “less sanitized” trails. Kenealy, comes to Ascutney about five times a year, and though he rides on a lot of trails in the Upper Valley, and on occasion at the Kingdom Trails at Burke, he much prefers Ascutney. He said, “It’s more peaceful here, and it’s definitely less crowded.”

His riding companion, Joe Russell, who lived in Thetford before heading out West, was back in Vermont for a month or so, and wanted to test Ascutney.

“I heard about these trails – good things. It’s my first time,” said the 33- year old.

Kenealy will be back, and maybe with his pal from California, before he hits the road. It’s likely that a countless number of other riders will discover Ascutney Trails as word continues to spread.

Of course, hundreds will be here on Aug. 12 to participate in the Harpoon Point-to-Point road bike race, and in the 20-mile-long mountain bike component that starts and ends at Ascutney Outdoors.

This article first appeared in the August 3, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

