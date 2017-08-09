Jeremy Johnston Obituary, 26

Randolph, Vt. — A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the Royalton Academy Building in Royalton, for Jeremy P. Johnston, who died unexpectedly on Aug. 7 in Springfield as the result of a car accident.

He was born Dec. 31, 1990, in Randolph, son of David and Shirley (Finkle) Johnston.

He had lived in Connecticut and moved with his family to Vermont at a young age. He attended school in Randolph.

He enjoyed hanging with his friends; fishing and hunting with his Dad; his dog, Tyson; his four wheeler; camping and cars in general.

He was the proud godfather to his nephew, Duane. He loved spending time with Duane; Kylie, his niece; his sister, Kasey and his many, many family members.

The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea is assisting the family with the arrangements.

A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com.

This obituary will also appear in the August 10, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.