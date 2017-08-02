John Mears, III Obituary, 68

SOUTH SUTTON, New Hampshire — A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 30 at the St. James Episcopal Church in Woodstock for John Herbert Mears, III, who died at his home on Sunday, July 9.

He was born on May 1, 1949 in Baltimore, Maryland, son of John Herbert, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Keeler Mears.

Education was very important to John. He attended Baltimore Friends School where he enjoyed wrestling and lacrosse. He received a BS from the University of Virginia where he was a member of St. Anthony Hall. John studied Law in England at St. John’s College, Cambridge where he was an avid court tennis player and a member of the University Pitt Club. He completed his law degree at George Washington University. He went on to receive an M.A.T. in education for the University of Virginia later in his life.

John worked as a lawyer, farmer, and teacher of English, Classics, and Poetry.

John had many passions and hobbies. He had a lifelong love of the land, farming, working with his hands, and being outdoors. He also enjoyed skiing, court or “real” tennis, squash, literature, creative writing, and poetry. Throughout his life, John lived in Charlottesville, Virginia, Woodstock and Bridgewater, Vermont, Boston’s Back Bay, and finally at his farm in South Sutton, New Hampshire.

John was a member of the St. Botolph Club, Longwood Cricket Club, the Boston Tennis and Racquet Club, the US Court Tennis Association, the Society of Cincinnati, and the Dilettantes Men’s Club in Woodstock.

John was a dedicated study of family ancestry. He was proud of being a direct descendant of Benjamin Harrison, who signed the Declaration of Independence, William Henry Harrison, the 9th President of the United States, Captain George Gaston Otey, who organized Otey’s Battery during the Civil War, and William Claiborne, who established Maryland’s first permanent settlement on Kent Island in 1631. John attributed his love of Vermont to his ancestors Aaron and Gloriana Keeler, who moved to Vermont after the Revolutionary War, and to his grandfathers who were both born in Vermont.

He is survived by his three children; Anne Claiborne Mears (New York, New York), Katharine Mears Koar (Allenhurst, New Jersey) and Keeler Baird Mears (London, England), a grandson Patrick William Allan Koar, three sisters; Sandra Mears Forbush (Flint Hill, Virginia), Nancy Claiborne Mears (Towson, Maryland), and Susan Mears Whiteford (Sherwood Forest, Maryland), his former wife Katharine “Tiny” Johnson Mears (South Woodstock), and his beloved corgi, Maggie.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. James Church in Woodstock.

